NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the June 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami gives a tour of all the summer fun you can have at the outdoor water attractions at SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Then she takes us on the red carpet of the 2023 KLOVE Fan Awards. Next, Sami talks one-one-one with Rachael Lampa. Finally, Sami shares all the free summer fun in Nashville.