Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 15:13:17-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the March 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee, Chrissy Metz, joins her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, to talk about their new children’s book, "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" and the companion album. Next, Sami gets in the kitchen with Maneet Chauhan to make Naan and go on a spice journey. Sami then surprises Colton Dixon with a fun activity while they discuss his latest #1 hit and his first headlining tour. Finally, she shares her best spring cleaning hacks and homemade cleaners. For more information, visit samicone.com.

