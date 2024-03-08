NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the March 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, she talks with Ellie Holcomb about her new album and devotional. Next, she learns a viral cookie recipe & important parenting gems from a popular social media mom of 6. Then, Sami gets the inside scoop on March Madness from ACC analyst and former UNC basketball star, Joel Berry II. Finally, she shares how to cheer on your favorite team on a budget.