NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the November 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami takes you on a private tour of ICE! featuring The Polar Express, talks with Adie Camp about her new Bible Study through the Psalms, interviews your favorite artists on the red carpet of this year's Dove Awards, and shares her annual Gifts that Give Back guide.

For more information, visit SamiCone.com