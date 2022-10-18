WTVF-NASHVILLE — In the October 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami Cone sits down for a one-on-one interview with Kendra Scott during her recent Nashville visit. Then she talks to Lucy Miller of TN Women Connect & Kirbee Miller (a speaker at their upcoming live event) to help women develop an abundance mindset. She also shares how to cut back on energy costs before the real winter chill arrives. Finally, Sami talked to Jackie Patillo, Executive Director of the Gospel Music Association, about her groundbreaking career ahead of this month’s Dove Awards.