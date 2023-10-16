Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Sami Cone Show

October 2023

Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:20:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the October 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami interviews Dove-Award nominated artist Jonathan Traylor, speaks with the stars of Netflix’s Love is Blind Season 5, cooks Pancit Canton with Sunda New Asian Founder Billy Dec & helps viewers find lost money and unclaimed property.

