NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the October 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami interviews Dove-Award nominated artist Jonathan Traylor, speaks with the stars of Netflix’s Love is Blind Season 5, cooks Pancit Canton with Sunda New Asian Founder Billy Dec & helps viewers find lost money and unclaimed property.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:20:00-04
