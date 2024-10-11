Watch Now
October 2024

On the October 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sits down with the group Out of Eden to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of their debut album w/Gotee Records. Next, she speaks with a cast member from the Netflix love experiment “Love is Blind” to uncover what really happened during season 7. Then, Sami interviews Shan Foster of AMEND Together, a program designed to cultivate healthy masculinity, and change the future for women. Finally, she celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with an authentic Mexican dish from Fonda Nashville.
