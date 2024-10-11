NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the October 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sits down with the group Out of Eden to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of their debut album w/Gotee Records.

Next, she speaks with a cast member from the Netflix love experiment “Love is Blind” to uncover what really happened during season 7.

Then, Sami interviews Shan Foster of AMEND Together, a program designed to cultivate healthy masculinity, and change the future for women.

Finally, she celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with an authentic Mexican dish from Fonda Nashville.

