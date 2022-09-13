WTVF-NASHVILLE — In the September 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sat down with Anjelah Johnson-Reyes about her new book and upcoming show at the Ryman. Sami also interviewed "McEnroe" documentary director, Barney Douglas. She then shared a special announcement from Dolly Parton about a new roller coaster coming to Dollywood in 2023, and took her family to Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge for the first time. Finally, Sami interviewed CCM artist Blanca before her latest album release.In the September 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami sat down with Anjelah Johnson-Reyes about her new book and upcoming show at the Ryman. Sami also interviewed McEnroe documentary director, Barney Douglas. She then shared a special announcement from Dolly Parton about a new roller coaster coming to Dollywood in 2023, and took her family to Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge for the first time. Finally, Sami interviewed CCM artist Blanca before her latest album release.