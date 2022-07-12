The July 2022 Edition

WTVF-NASHVILLE — In the July 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami catches up with Guy Fieri at his first Nashville restaurant, Chicken Guy, and finds how why he’s traveling through Tennessee with family and friends in RVs. Then Sami cracks up with local writer and comedienne, Kelly Bandas, to celebrate her first book release, Rookie Mistakes, and help us find humor in life’s difficult moments. Sami also chats with Christian recording artist Colton Dixon to discuss his latest single, a new TV show and what makes his family dynamic so unique. Finally, Sami shows off the hottest dresses of the summer.