The Sami Cone Show: August 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On the August 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show, we’re helping you transition from summer to back to school with easy ideas for meals, scheduling, self-care and more. Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark talks about her new cookbook and shares a recipe you can adapt for your whole family as you transition from summer to back to school. We talk with a life coach on everything from simplifying scheduling to why self-care isn’t selfish. Then a mom of 5 and online entrepreneur helps us put all that advice into practical terms. And finally, I help you simplify your morning routine to both reduce stress and save money.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:08:36-04
