The Sami Cone Show: June 2021

On the June 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show, I’m sharing some of my favorite things, favorite places and introducing you to one of my favorite people. I start by sharing Father’s Day gifts kids can afford (including creative ways kids can earn money this summer).
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On the June 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show, I’m sharing some of my favorite things, favorite places and introducing you to one of my favorite people. I start by sharing Father’s Day gifts kids can afford (including creative ways kids can earn money this summer). Then I’ll tell you about my “Must-Do’s” at SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Finally, I introduce you to the Founder of Both Hands and talk about how you and your family can help widows and orphans this month

