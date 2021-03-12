The Sami Cone Show: March 2021

Menu

On this segment Sami will show you her favorite DIY cleaners.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 16:06:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —The March 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show gets you ready for all things spring, from DIY cleaners to a fresh fruit tea recipe. We also highlight some unique, local attractions for all your gathering needs. And finally, we introduce you to an incredible young woman whose life ended too early and share how you can help honor her memory through a Kendra Scott scholarship fund.

