The Sami Cone Show: May 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the May 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show, we talk to Genevieve Goings, a Grammy-nominated recording artist & one of the most recognizable voices in children entertainment. I show you where to find the very best grocery deals in Nashville and beyond. We also hear about the heart behind AAPI month from Christie Cronan. And finally, we look at how families can come together to help the unhoused with Ryan Lampa, the founder of People Loving Nashville.