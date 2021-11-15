Watch
The Sami Cone Show: November 2021

Posted at 7:14 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 08:14:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The November 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for the holidays while helping you give back. Learn the top 5 holiday decorating tips from decor expert Keatyn Claus. Then get to know Thistle Farms founder, Becca Stevens, and hear about her new book, Practically Divine. I also share my favorite gifts that give back. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
