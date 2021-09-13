The Sami Cone Show: September 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —The September 2021 episode of the Sami Cone show starts with a season preview from our Tennessee Titans. I'm also sharing budget tailgating tips the entire family will enjoy. I talk to Amy Grant about her health and family, as well as the 30th anniversary of her iconic Heart in Motion album. Finally, I show you how skipping one thing this month can save a child's life.