NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Nadian Zak, Founder & CEO, as well as the Co-founder & COO, Kacie Scott, of Zak Consulting Group to discuss hiring best practices for small business owners.
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 21:00:06-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Nadian Zak, Founder & CEO, as well as the Co-founder & COO, Kacie Scott, of Zak Consulting Group to discuss hiring best practices for small business owners.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.