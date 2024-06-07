NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Tiffany Hardin, Founder and CEO of the Gild Creative Group, to discuss influencer marketing.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 07, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Tiffany Hardin, Founder and CEO of the Gild Creative Group, to discuss influencer marketing.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.