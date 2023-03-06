Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Score Connect

Actions

Nashville Business Incubation Center

Angela Crane-Jones - President and CEO, NBIC
On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Angela Crane-Jones, the President and CEO of the Nashville Business Incubation Center to discuss resources that can help grow your business.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:42:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of SCORE Connect, host Anna-Vija McClain is joined by Angela Crane-Jones, the President and CEO of the Nashville Business Incubation Center to discuss resources that can help grow your business.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap