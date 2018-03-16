Score on Business: Christy Pruitt-Haynes

12:34 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Christy Pruitt-Haynes is an expert on building high performance teams. She is a speaker, executive coach, consultant and trainer focused on extracting the power of heterogeneous teams.

Christy Pruitt-Haynes is an expert on building high performance teams. She is a speaker, executive coach, consultant and trainer focused on extracting the power of heterogeneous teams.

Christy Pruitt-Haynes is an expert on building high performance teams. She is a speaker, executive coach, consultant and trainer focused on extracting the power of heterogeneous teams.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video