Score on Business: Don Baham, Kraft Technology Group

12:32 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Don Baham is President of Kraft Technology Group, part of the Kraft CPA family. They assist small and medium sized companies in procuring and managing technology that best supports their business.

Don Baham is President of Kraft Technology Group, part of the Kraft CPA family. They assist small and medium sized companies in procuring and managing technology that best supports their business.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video