SCORE on Business: Sweet Creations Bakery

8:52 PM, Jun 18, 2018

Barbara Toms, a former attorney, started Sweet Creations in 2011. They make pies which are sold to commercial accounts, through their retail store as well as shipping pies to customers that just haven’t had enough of her great pies. She is strongly committed to creating jobs in the Nashville community for those who have previously struggled.

Barbara Toms, a former attorney, started Sweet Creations in 2011. They make pies which are sold to commercial accounts, through their retail store as well as shipping pies to customers that just haven’t had enough of her great pies. She is strongly committed to creating jobs in the Nashville community for those who have previously struggled.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video