NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, Pat Thurmond joins Tuwanda Coleman to discuss self- defense and situational awareness. For more information visit msha.ke/365selfdefense or email info@365selfdefense.com.
Self-Defense and Situational Awareness
Pat Thurmond, Owner, 365 Self-Defense
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:35:30-04
