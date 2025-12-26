NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the 2025 Holiday Special! Join Brandon Dowdy, Dayton Blair, Casey Neighbours, Chad West, Joy McNaughten, Daniel Brown from Reel Deal Guide Service, Dale Hollow Bass Guide Bobby Gentry and Danny McCloud as they tell stories from the past year and enjoy fellowship from the Circle P. Ranch in Mt. Juliet.
Join the SWW gang as they recall stories from the past year. From the perfect hunt to the most meaningful hunt. To big fish from down south to special secrets from top fishing guides.
