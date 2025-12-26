Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 Holiday Special

Join the SWW gang as they recall stories from the past year. From the perfect hunt to the most meaningful hunt. To big fish from down south to special secrets from top fishing guides.
The SWW gang recalls stories of hunts, big fish, and learning moments in 2025.
Southern Woods and Water - 122525 Holiday Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the 2025 Holiday Special! Join Brandon Dowdy, Dayton Blair, Casey Neighbours, Chad West, Joy McNaughten, Daniel Brown from Reel Deal Guide Service, Dale Hollow Bass Guide Bobby Gentry and Danny McCloud as they tell stories from the past year and enjoy fellowship from the Circle P. Ranch in Mt. Juliet.

