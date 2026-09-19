$3 Million "The Champions" Bass Tournament at Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From Youth Deer Hunts to $3.25 Million Dollar Bass Tournaments. Brandon and Dayton invite Captain Jake Davis from World Bass Enterprises to give details about "The Champions" tournament- One of the world's biggest bass fishing events happening at Old Hickory Lake October 28- November 1st. The 4-day event has competition, concerts, and a 150,000 sq ft expo at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.

LINK to The Champions-A World Bass Championship 2026

Then, Brandon and his son Neyland join a Youth Dove hunt where Neyland gets his first dove!

Anthony has Hunter's Ed information, Chad reminds us that God is Always on Time and Joy McNaughten brings back Special Events Chef Noah Curtis to share his pulled pork recipe-low and slow on a pellet smoker. A touch of smoke but big flavor!