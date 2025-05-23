A Bucket List Trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Which lakes are on your bucket list to fish? Ronnie Leatherwood gets his wish and gets to check off one of those Tennessee lakes. Mike Adams and fishing guide Bobby Gentry take Ronnie on a trip of a lifetime. It was a little windy on the boat, but a great day pulling in the big ones. Mike Adams is our host for this episode along with Dayton Blair. The guys talk about smallmouth bass fishing and show a video about what they use to catch 'em in heavy current.

