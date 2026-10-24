A Conversation with Earl Bentz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CEO & Founder of Caymas Boats Earl Bentz gives us insight into his long career in boat racing & the fiberglass bass boat industry. He worked for Hydra-Sports in Nashville and then turned it into founding companies Stratos, Javelin, Triton, and most recently Caymas Boats.

Rick Hunter from Volunteer Boats gives us information about the Caymas Falcon Bass Boat Owner's Tournament Sat. Oct. 24, 2026. Bull Creek at Old Hickory Lake with a $10,000 1st place.

Anthony Landreth gives us this week's the deer and bear hunt numbers. Chad West tells us God uses broken people for his work. Joy McNaughten brings us a decadent Earthquake Cake- Chocolately and delicious!