NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Paul and Casey Neighbours take Brandon and his son Neyland on a catfishing trip on Old Hickory Lake. They are using The Ultimate Noodle. See why it is the best way to keep catfish on the hook when your are jug fishing. Also Casey gets in the water to show us noodling or hand-fishing for catfish. You won't believe the monster he pulls out of an underwater hole.
A Day with the Neighbours
