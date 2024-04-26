Watch Now
A Look Into Catfishing

David Martin is our in-studio guest.
David Martin is our guest on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 21:03:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — David Martin and Mike Adams join us in-studio for this edition of Southern Woods and Waters. We look at catfishing and turkey hunting as we head into mid-spring.

