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A-Rigs for White Bass

Brandon, Neyland & Dayton fish for white bass & hybrids on Percy Priest using Alabama Rigs. Tennessee law restricts 3 hooks per rod. They show how to legally set 5 and 3 hook A-Rigs.
Brandon and Dayton talk about fishing for hybrid and white bass using A-Rigs.
Southern Woods and Waters - 031926 A Rigs for White Bass
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton talk about fishing with various techniques using Alabama Rigs. Tennessee law restricts the number of hooks per rod to 3. The guys show how to legally use both 3 and 5 hook A-rigs to attract white bass and hybrid. Anthony Landreth keeps us up to date with laws, bills and comment period deadline for TWRA rules. Chad West lets us know God will get us through the tough times. Joy McNaughten whips up a super tasty venison lasagna.

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