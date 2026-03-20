A-Rigs for White Bass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton talk about fishing with various techniques using Alabama Rigs. Tennessee law restricts the number of hooks per rod to 3. The guys show how to legally use both 3 and 5 hook A-rigs to attract white bass and hybrid. Anthony Landreth keeps us up to date with laws, bills and comment period deadline for TWRA rules. Chad West lets us know God will get us through the tough times. Joy McNaughten whips up a super tasty venison lasagna.