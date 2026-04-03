A Windy Day on Woods Reservoir

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Neyland, and Dayton meet Terry Sanders at Woods Reservoir to fish for Black Nose Crappie. As the day heats up, and the wind blows harder, the dinner plate sized fish give the guys a fight. Sounds like a fish fry is in the future.

Anthony Landreth lets ATV and off road vehicles that there will be compliance checks. Chad West asks us to look to the Lord for answers. Joy McNaughten whips up a carrot shaped cheese spread and baked up some sweet toffee candy treats for Easter.