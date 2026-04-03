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A Windy Day on Woods Reservoir

Brandon, Neyland, and Dayton meet Terry Sanders at Woods Reservoir to fish for Black Nose Crappie. As the day heats up, and the wind blows harder, the dinner plate sized fish give the guys a fight.
Hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair give tips on Crappie fishing. They show their recent trip to Woods Reservoir.
Southern Woods and Waters - 040226 Woods Reservoir Crappie
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Neyland, and Dayton meet Terry Sanders at Woods Reservoir to fish for Black Nose Crappie. As the day heats up, and the wind blows harder, the dinner plate sized fish give the guys a fight. Sounds like a fish fry is in the future.

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