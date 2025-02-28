NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this episode of Southern Woods & Waters, Mike Adams and Ronnie Leatherwood go out to Pickwick Lake to show us where to look for bait fish and how the bass in winter go crazy for them. Then they visit Xtreme Bait Tanks to show how their tanks are made. The guys also show us a cool product of the week and tip of the week.
Advice on Live Bait Fishing for Winter Bass
The Southern Woods & Waters gang go out on Pickwick Lake to show how to net bait and use it for hot bites.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.