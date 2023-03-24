Watch Now
Antique Fishhooks and Baits

Take a look at some of the first ever fishing reels, hooks, and baits right here on Southern Woods and Waters
Brandon welcomes Gibby Gibson and his collection of antique crank baits and fishhooks on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 24, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brandon welcomes Gibby Gibson and his collection of hooks, baits, and reels - some dating back to the 19th century - on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.

