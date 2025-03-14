Archery is a Sport and an Art Form

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon takes his camera to an archery practice with the Triple Threat Archery team. Interviews with team members from youth to teens reveal tips about how to handle the mental stress of competing, types of tournaments and why they got into the sport. Coach Branden McGrath talks about coaching up students to perform and traveling competitions. Kaden McGrath gives insight to his competitions and wins. Plus, those tips of the week and product of the week.

