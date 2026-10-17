Are You Ready for Muzzleloader Season?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jackie Posey from Firearms Pharmacy joins Brandon and Dayton with a checklist of things to do before you take your first shot with your muzzleloader. Posey says check the barrel for any debris leftover from last season. It could be deadly if you don't.

Casey Neighbours joins the team through his Opening Weekend archery hunt video. There was blood on the tip, but not from what you think.

Anthony Landreth has numbers from opening weekend. Chad West asks us to be a Good Samaritan. Joy McNaughten has a delicious venison casserole with scalloped potatoes that is Yummy-O!