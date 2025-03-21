Watch Now
B.A.S.S. Nation Youth- the Future of the Sport

Guests Parker Smith and Carson Randan of B.A.S.S. Nation join us to talk about their tournaments.
B.A.S.S. Nation Youth are our guest and the guys go trolling for hybrid and white bass on Percy Priest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The guys invite two middle school bass tournament competitors from B.A.S.S. Nation to the show. 7th grader Parker Smith and 6th grader Carson Randan explain their strategy of how they seem to find those big bass that win competitions. The SWW gang also take the THOR 1900CC out trolling for white bass and hybrids on Percy Priest lake. See what they use to bring those fish in.

