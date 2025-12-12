Baby Face and Remington Doe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An emotional hunt for Casey Neighbours as he tries to get a deer with his late Papa's Remington not used since the last time the two hunted together. Plus, a 3 day hunt for a beast called Baby Face.

A nice message from Chad West about being Fishers of Men, Anthony Lamberth has the Harvest Report and Joy McNaughten has a really good venison chili recipe.