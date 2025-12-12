NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An emotional hunt for Casey Neighbours as he tries to get a deer with his late Papa's Remington not used since the last time the two hunted together. Plus, a 3 day hunt for a beast called Baby Face.
A nice message from Chad West about being Fishers of Men, Anthony Lamberth has the Harvest Report and Joy McNaughten has a really good venison chili recipe.
Baby Face and Remington Doe
2 Big hunts from SWW contributors Anthony Landreth and Casey Neighbours
Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An emotional hunt for Casey Neighbours as he tries to get a deer with his late Papa's Remington not used since the last time the two hunted together. Plus, a 3 day hunt for a beast called Baby Face.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.