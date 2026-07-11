Back in the Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton talk about the magic hour on our lakes in the summer. They said one evening they pulled in 5 fish in about 2 minutes. Their advice is follow the bait. The guys also tout the differences between fishing in lakes vs. creeks. Casey Neighbours takes on a good spot for Smallmouth Bass in Northern Tennessee.

Anthony Landreth reminds us about waterfowl and big game applications. He also warns us of more bear sightings in the area. Freedom of Religion is what is on the mind of Chad West. Joy McNaughten brings a family favorite recipe of Shrimp and Grits with smoked gouda. So tasty!