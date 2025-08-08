NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Adams joins Brandon and Dayton on set and brings friend Richard Keeton from USMC Marine Corp League to talk about veteran and kids programs his organization provides. Watch the video of Marines out at the shooting range later in the show. Before then, Mike shows his video of fishing for catfish on Pickwick at Wilson dam with David Martin. See the different species they bring in.
Back on the River and Range Day with the Marines
SWW Contributor Mike Adams goes catfishing on Pickwick and then is out on the shooting range with the Marines.
