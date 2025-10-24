Back to the Bayou

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Neyland go back to Louisiana to fish for Redfish, Sheephead and Speckled Trout. Just off of Lake Pontchartrain, the Venetian Isles is a waterway community that is remote and secluded, but still part of New Orleans. Brandon's team entered a fishing rodeo. See the redfish they caught and how they faired in the contest.

On set with Brandon and Dayton is Josh Panyard from Hummingbird/Minn-Kota who shows us the latest in fish finder technology with a bluetooth connectable pad where you can mark spots you fish and spots you want to fish the next time you go out. Joy McNaughten fixes a special treat for when you are in the deer stand and Anthony Landreth brings us another hunting report.