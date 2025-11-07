Bagging an 11-point Buck with a Compound Bow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SWW Contributor Casey Neighbors goes on an early evening hunt. While being still and thinking about his recently departed Papa, he spies a red bird. When the bird flies to the left, he immediately locks on to a large buck. Armed with a compound bow, he draws back several times to make sure it is the right shot. You'll have to watch Casey's excitement and gratitude for the 11-point buck. Casey joins Brandon and Dayton on set as he presents the video. He also goes out with friend Chandler on his hunt for an 8 pointer. Joy McNaughten brings in some fried wild turkey, gravy and biscuits. Anthony Landreth gives us the harvest report and Chad West talks about being prepared.