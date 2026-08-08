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Barren River Lake Crappie

Chad West takes Brandon and his son Neyland on a fishing trip for Crappie on the Barren River Lake in Kentucky. The guys show various techniques and tips to help you fill your cooler full of fish.
Chad West joins Brandon and Dayton to discuss Summer Crappie fishing on Barren River Lake.
Southern Woods and Waters - 080726 Baren River Lake Crappie
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even in summer, the black and white crappie bite is on...if you know where to look for them. SWW contributor Chad West brings Brandon and his son Neyland on a trip to Barren River Lake in southern Kentucky, showing you how to mark the best spots and using various tackle set ups to get those crappie to bite.

Anthony Landreth gives us clarification of the per hunter baiting permits, upcoming velvet hunt, and upcoming hunter safety classes. Chad gives us a message about fishing- and fishers of men. Joy McNaughten brings a lemon bundt cake. Brandon's favorite! Brandon made sure he cut a couple of extra pieces to take home.

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