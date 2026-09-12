NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daniel Brown from Reel Deal Guide Services joins Brandon and Dayton to talk about late summer fishing for hybrid when they go deep. Daniel says for the last few days, live bait was not attracting those big 5-9 pounders in 25 feet of water. Daniel shows us his favorite 6-7 inch swim baits and how he jigs the rod to get the hybrids to fight over the bait.
Anthony Landreth has Velvet hunt numbers update, info. on Dove, Crow, Wood Duck Teal hunts and Canadian Goose season.
Chad West has a message about being a Christian all the time.
Joy McNaughten bring Special Events Chef Noah Curtis who shows us his grandmother's Famous Fruit Tea recipe.
Big Plastics, Big Hybrids
Brandon and son Neyland go out with Reel Deal Guide Services Daniel Brown on Percy Priest. When live bait doesn't work, what do you turn to? Is bigger, better?
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daniel Brown from Reel Deal Guide Services joins Brandon and Dayton to talk about late summer fishing for hybrid when they go deep. Daniel says for the last few days, live bait was not attracting those big 5-9 pounders in 25 feet of water. Daniel shows us his favorite 6-7 inch swim baits and how he jigs the rod to get the hybrids to fight over the bait.