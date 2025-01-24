Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Boat & Fishing Expo & Cooper's First Deer

Guest Josh Lovell
On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, Brandon and Dayton are joined by Josh Lovell from Southern Expo to discuss the 2025 TN Boat and Fishing Expo. Plus we watch Cooper get his first deer.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, Brandon and Dayton are joined by Josh Lovell from Southern Expo to discuss the 2025 TN Boat and Fishing Expo. Plus we watch Cooper get his first deer.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community