NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set. Casey tells the tale of being without power during the ice storm, yet being thankful for what he did have. Then they recap the deer hunting season. Brandon shows his doe hunt with his son Neyland. Anthony Landreth lets us know about elk and turkey hunts. He also reminds us that alligators are in West Tennessee! So be wary when you step out in the shallows to retrieve ducks. Chad West asks us to be Preppers for the Afterlife, and Joy McNaughten cooks up a fan request with beef and pork filled pasta shells.
Brandon's 2025 Doe
Looking back at the 2025 deer season, Brandon shows us his doe hunt with his son Neyland.
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.