Brandon's 2025 Doe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Casey Neighbours joins Brandon and Dayton on set. Casey tells the tale of being without power during the ice storm, yet being thankful for what he did have. Then they recap the deer hunting season. Brandon shows his doe hunt with his son Neyland. Anthony Landreth lets us know about elk and turkey hunts. He also reminds us that alligators are in West Tennessee! So be wary when you step out in the shallows to retrieve ducks. Chad West asks us to be Preppers for the Afterlife, and Joy McNaughten cooks up a fan request with beef and pork filled pasta shells.