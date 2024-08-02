NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daniel Brown joins the program to discuss the Reel Deal Guide Service and best tips to stay safe while fishing during the hot summer months.
Burgers and Hybrids
Daniel Brown with Reel Deal Guide Service is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daniel Brown joins the program to discuss the Reel Deal Guide Service and best tips to stay safe while fishing during the hot summer months.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.