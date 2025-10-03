Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Casey's Opening Weekend

Casey Neighbours sets out for opening day of deer season on new promising property.
Opening Day of Deer Season has Casey Neighbours up in a tree stand before dawn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, the guys talk about opening day of deer season. Casey Neighbours takes us on his first hunt on new managed property, Chad West has a new God's Great Outdoors, Joy McNaughten makes a hearty batch of Cowboy Beans and the guys go over the 2025 Tennessee Archery Season report.

