NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, the guys talk about opening day of deer season. Casey Neighbours takes us on his first hunt on new managed property, Chad West has a new God's Great Outdoors, Joy McNaughten makes a hearty batch of Cowboy Beans and the guys go over the 2025 Tennessee Archery Season report.
Casey's Opening Weekend
Casey Neighbours sets out for opening day of deer season on new promising property.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.