Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Catching Crappie from the Bank in April

Host Brandon Dowdy goes to his favorite fishing hole to catch keeper crappie. See what he uses to attract the biggies. Hunter Carmichael from the Mac Carmichael Fund is our guest.
Hunter Carmichael from the Mac Carmichael Fund joins Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair on set.
Catiching Crappie from the Bank in April
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southern Woods and Waters Host Brandon Dowdy goes to his favorite fishing hole to catch keeper crappie. See what he uses to attract the biggies. Hunter Carmichael from the Mac Carmichael Fund joins Brandon and Dayton to talk about the MAC SIZED Bass Tournament fundraiser Sunday, April 26th to support the Pastoral Care Department at Monroe Carell Jr. Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Chad West has a message asking you to Walk by Faith, not by Sight. Joy McNaughten has been in the woods this week and bagged herself a gobbler. She turned that bird into a delicious decadent Wild Turkey and Rice casserole.

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.