Catfishing on the Tennessee River

The World Championship Catfishing Tournament is this weekend!
Brandon Dowdy is joined by Courtney Smalley and Anthony Landreth to discuss an upcoming fishing tournament and catfishing on the Tennessee River on this episode of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 15:02:20-04

