Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Southern Woods and Waters

Actions

Chris Yoder's Fishing Tips

Chris Yoder joins us for this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Chris Yoder joins us as a surprise guest on this edition of Southern Woods and Waters.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 07, 2024

We take a trip to Old Hickory Lake where Brandon and Neyland catch shellcrackers, and Chris Yoder joins the program to share his own fishing tips.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community