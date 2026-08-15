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Chronic Wasting Disease is in Middle TN

TWRA Deer Biologist Jeremy Denison and SWW Contributor Anthony Landreth share information about CWD, a neurological disease that affects deer and elk in Middle Tennessee.
Jeremy Denison from TWRA and SWW Contributor Anthony Landreth are our guests.
Southern Woods and Waters - 081426 TWRA CWD and Regs.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chronic Wasting Disease has come to Middle Tennessee. Decatur, Dickson, Humphreys, Lewis, Wayne and Williamson have had at least one deer test positive for CWD this year. CWD was discovered in west Tennessee in 2018 in Fayette, Hardeman and Madison counties. The disease attacks the neurological system and causes tissue loss. It is 100% fatal, but there are some deer that seem to be resistant to the disease. TWRA Deer Biologist Jeremy Denison and SWW Contributor Anthony Landreth share information about CWD and talk about what TWRA is doing for deer management and new protocols we as hunters must use to help slow the spread of this disease.

Denison also reminds us of new rules and regulations this year for hunting and fishing.

Chad West has a message of Letting your light shine and Joy McNaughten has a decadent chocolate chip cookie recipe.

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